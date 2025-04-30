UK conducts airstrikes on Houthi target in Yemen

The United Kingdom confirmed that Royal Air Force Typhoon jets carried out airstrikes on a Houthi military target in Yemen, in coordination with the United States, as part of efforts to deter ongoing attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The UK Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday that the strikes were supported by the U.S. and aimed to “degrade Houthi capabilities and prevent further attacks against UK and international shipping.” All British aircraft and personnel returned safely to base following the operation.

The airstrikes come as part of broader efforts to respond to threats from Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has targeted both military and commercial vessels amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The UK cited a 55% drop in shipping through the Red Sea as a direct result of ongoing Houthi attacks, which it said have caused billions in losses and fueled regional instability.

The United States is leading Operation Rough Rider, which began in March and has included more than 800 airstrikes against Houthi positions, according to the U.S. military. President Donald Trump, who ordered the campaign, said that the U.S. would use “overwhelming lethal force” to stop Houthi attacks on international shipping.

While the UK did not provide specific details about the target struck in the latest operation, it marks a continuation of joint military actions in Yemen that began under the previous U.S. administration.