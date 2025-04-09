US measles cases reach 660 as Hawaii, Colorado, and Texas report new infections

The number of measles cases reported in the U.S. has risen to 660, driven largely by a major outbreak impacting the southern region. New cases were also reported in Hawaii, Colorado, and Texas.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (TXDSHS) confirmed 24 new cases since the last update, bringing the state’s outbreak total to 505. Gaines County remains the epicenter with 328 cases, followed by Terry County with 46 and Lubbock County with 36. The outbreak now spans 21 counties.

Most of the cases continue to affect children and teenagers: 160 in children aged 0–4, 191 in individuals aged 5–17, and 130 among adults. 24 cases are still under age classification review.

A vast majority of the individuals—495 out of 505—were unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status. Three more had been vaccinated with at least one dose, and only seven cases involved individuals who had received two or more doses of the measles vaccine.

Additionally, a measles case has been confirmed in the border city of El Paso, though it remains unclear whether it is connected to the current outbreak. A large measles outbreak is ongoing in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, with more than 220 reported cases, including at least three in Ciudad Juárez, which borders El Paso. Local media reports suggest the outbreak in Mexico may be linked to the one in Texas.

In New Mexico, the number of measles cases linked to the outbreak has risen to 56. Lea County remains the hardest hit, accounting for 53 cases, while Eddy County has reported two cases and Chaves County confirmed its first.

In Oklahoma, the number of measles cases connected to the outbreak remains at 8. Kansas has also reported 25 cases with an epidemiological link to the outbreak, with no new infections confirmed.

The outbreak has resulted in three deaths—two unvaccinated school-aged children from Lubbock, Texas—and one death under investigation in New Mexico, where a resident tested positive for measles posthumously.

A total of 660 measles cases have been reported across 23 states so far this year. New, unrelated cases were also reported on Tuesday.

Hawaii confirmed its first case of the year, involving an unvaccinated 5-year-old child on Oahu who recently returned from international travel, according to Governor Josh Green.

In Colorado, health officials confirmed a measles case in an adult resident of Archuleta County with an unknown vaccination status. Preliminary information suggests the case is not linked to earlier cases reported in Pueblo or Denver. The Denver case, reported on Monday, involved a 1-year-old child who had recently traveled to Chihuahua, Mexico.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can cause life-threatening complications in individuals who are not protected against the virus. During an outbreak, approximately one in five infected individuals requires hospitalization, and one in 20 develops pneumonia, according to TXDSHS. In rare cases, measles can lead to brain swelling and death.

The virus spreads through direct contact with infectious droplets or through airborne transmission when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. Symptoms typically appear one to two weeks after exposure.

Early symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. A few days later, the characteristic measles rash appears as flat, red spots on the face before spreading down the neck, trunk, and the rest of the body.