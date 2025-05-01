1 dead, 13 injured after gunfire breaks out at Houston house party

One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured after a shooting occurred during a house party in southwest Houston, according to police.

The incident was reported around 12:50 a.m. on Sunday in the 6000 block of Cherryhill Avenue. Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said officers arrived within three minutes of the first emergency calls and heard gunfire still taking place upon arrival.

Officers found multiple people with gunshot wounds in different areas surrounding the residence. Three of the victims were transported to a nearby Jack in the Box, where emergency aid was provided. Other individuals transported themselves to hospitals. A total of 14 people were injured, including at least one person who died from their wounds.

According to police, the gathering was a family party. Witnesses stated that an uninvited guest was asked to leave, and shortly afterward, that person reportedly began shooting. Return fire was reported from individuals at the residence. Police said multiple people have been detained, but it is not yet confirmed whether any are the suspected shooter.

At a briefing, Assistant Chief Cantu said several victims were in critical condition and undergoing surgery, while others were listed in stable condition. The ages and identities of those injured have not been publicly released.

The scene is being treated as an active investigation, with several related locations under review, including the original residence, the fast-food restaurant where some victims were taken, and hospitals where others arrived independently.

A witness interviewed by KPRC 2 said he and others attempted to provide CPR to one of the victims, but the individual died in their vehicle before reaching medical care. “Unfortunately, one of our friends got shot,” the witness told the outlet. “He didn’t deserve what happened.”

Houston Police are continuing to gather evidence and are asking anyone with information to contact authorities.