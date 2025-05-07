7 injured in downtown Tulsa shooting, including 2 suspects shot by police

Two people were shot by officers and at least five others were wounded when multiple individuals opened fire during a large gathering in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to police.

The incident began around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday near 2nd Street and Elgin Avenue, where a large crowd had gathered and began to turn “volatile”, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Authorities said a fight broke out within the crowd and multiple individuals began firing weapons both into and out of the crowd.

Officers on scene witnessed a man firing a semi-automatic pistol into the crowd and pursued him as he fled. During the foot chase, one officer discharged their weapon, striking the suspect. Officers rendered medical aid at the scene.

Shortly afterward, police say a second armed individual was positioned behind officers tending to the first suspect. An officer from a different vantage point identified him as an active threat and opened fire. That individual was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck.

Police said gunfire continued during and after the officer-involved shootings, and that at least five other people were struck by gunfire. The victims were hospitalized with injuries ranging from minor to serious, though none were reported to be fatal as of Sunday afternoon. Authorities said the number of victims could increase as the investigation develops.

Multiple firearms, spent shell casings, and bullets were recovered from the scene, according to police. Several downtown buildings were also struck by gunfire. Officials are working with local business owners to assess property damage.

The officers involved in the shootings have been placed on administrative leave pending a review by the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, which will assess whether the officers’ actions were legally justified.

The police department is asking anyone who witnessed or was affected by the incident to contact investigators at 918-596-9222.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO