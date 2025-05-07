Russia begins 3-day ceasefire in Ukraine war

Russia has formally begun a unilateral ceasefire in the war with Ukraine to coincide with the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, one of the country’s most significant national holidays, according to Russian state media.

The Kremlin-initiated truce, which was first announced by President Vladimir Putin last week, took effect at midnight on May 8 and is scheduled to last through 00:00 on May 11, Russian news agency TASS confirmed on Thursday, local time.

Moscow has described the pause in military operations as a humanitarian gesture, calling on Ukraine to honor the ceasefire and warning that violations will draw an “adequate and effective response.”

Victory Day, celebrated annually on May 9, commemorates the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. This year marks eight decades since the end of World War II in Europe, and the Kremlin has invited several foreign representatives to Moscow for the event.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected the framework of Russia’s proposed truce, saying Ukraine continues to support a U.S.-backed 30-day unconditional ceasefire. While Kyiv has not withdrawn its offer, it remains unclear whether Ukraine will observe the Russian-declared pause in fighting.

“An unconditional ceasefire is the model proposed by the Americans. We are following that model,” Zelenskyy told reporters on Saturday, according to Euronews. “Yes, let’s try for 30 days. Why a 30-day ceasefire? Because it’s impossible to reach any agreements in three, five, or even seven days.”

Zelenskyy warned that Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of foreign officials attending the Moscow parade. “The Russian side can independently take any actions against the guests and shift the blame for this to Ukraine, and the Ukrainian side, in turn, cannot be responsible for what is happening in the Russian Federation,” he said.

In a post on Wednesday, just before Russia’s ceasefire went into effect, Zelenskyy again denounced Moscow’s intentions. “Today, air raid sirens across Ukraine have sounded almost the entire day. Overnight, there was yet another Russian attack with missiles and drones—ballistic strikes and more than 140 attack drones in a single night… Tragically, there are wounded and killed,” he said.

Ukraine’s 30-day ceasefire proposal “still stands,” he added. “It offers a real chance for diplomacy, but it is Russia that the world sees giving no answer—no response except for new strikes. This clearly and obviously shows who is the source of this war.”

The Kremlin has reiterated its willingness to engage in peace negotiations without preconditions, insisting that talks must address what it calls the root causes of the war, including its broader security concerns.

President Donald Trump has urged Putin to end hostilities, saying, “Stop shooting, sit down and sign a deal,” and warned that secondary sanctions or further financial pressure could be imposed if the war continues.

A broader U.S.-brokered 30-day ceasefire, which had been accepted by both sides in early March, ultimately collapsed. A separate truce over the Easter holiday also broke down amid accusations of violations.