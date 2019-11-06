Florida Amber Alert: Taylor Williams missing from Jacksonville

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for Taylor Williams, a 5-year-old girl from Jacksonville, after she disappeared from her home overnight, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Taylor was last seen at about midnight when she went to bed at her home in the 600 block of Ivy Street in Jacksonville. When the person who was with her woke up, Taylor was not in her room and the back door was unlocked.

Taylor was reported missing at about 7:20 a.m. and a B.O.L.O. was issued a few hours later. It was upgraded to an amber alert just before 11:30 a.m. Other details about the circumstances of her disappearance were not immediately known.

Taylor is described as a 5-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet tall and weighing 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing purple and pink short-sleeve pajamas.

Anyone who sees Taylor is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

