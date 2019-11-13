Grand jury charges Michael Avenatti with extortion and wire fraud

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who became well-known as the lawyer for Stormy Daniels and an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, has been charged with extortion and wire fraud in an alleged plot to extort Nike. He also faces fraud charges in two other cases.

Prosecutors said in a court filing on Wednesday that a grand jury in New York had returned a superseding indictment which charges Avenatti with 3 counts: Transmission of Interstate Communications With Intent To Extort, Extortion, and Wire Fraud.

Advertisment





Two conspiracy counts which were part of the original indictment were dropped by the grand jury, but one count of wire fraud was added. If convicted on all charges, Avenatti could face decades in prison.

Responding to Wednesday’s indictment, Avenatti said he was “extremely pleased” that the two conspiracy counts were dropped. “I expect to be fully exonerated when it’s all said and done,” he said in a message sent to BNO News on Twitter.

According to the indictment, Avenatti and a co-conspirator told Nike’s lawyers earlier this year that they represented a client who claimed to have evidence of a basketball bribery scandal involving one or more Nike employees. Avenatti threatened to hold a press conference unless Nike agreed to pay him up to $20 million under the guise of legal work.

Avenatti and the co-conspirator told Nike’s lawyers that they would have to accept their demands immediately, or else Avenatti would hold his press conference, according to court documents. He warned that it would negatively affect the company’s market value and pointed out that Nike’s quarterly earnings call and the NCAA tournament – which is important to Nike’s brand – were starting soon.

After the meeting, Avenatti agreed to give Nike two more days to consider his demands. But at the same time, representatives of Nike reported Avenatti’s alleged conduct to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, which led to an FBI investigation.

In March, at the direction of law enforcement, Nike’s attorneys reached out to Avenatti and his co-conspirator to ask for more time to consider their demands. During a call, which was recorded by investigators, Avenatti repeated his demands and threats.

“I’m not fucking around with this, and I’m not continuing to play games. … You guys know enough now to know you’ve got a serious problem. And it’s worth more in exposure to me to just blow the lid on this thing. A few million dollars doesn’t move the needle for me,” Avenatti said, according to a transcript.

“If you guys think that you know, we’re gonna negotiate a million five, and you’re gonna hire us to do an internal investigation, but it’s gonna be capped at 3 or 5 or 7 million dollars, like let’s just be done. … And I’ll go and take 10 billion dollars off your client’s market cap. But I’m not fucking around,” he continued.

At a second meeting, which was recorded on video, Avenatti demanded he be hired to conduct an “internal investigation” with a minimum guarantee of $15 million in billings, and a maximum of $25 million. When one of Nike’s attorneys pointed out that they had never done an investigation for Nike that broke $10 million, Avenatti asked: “[have you] held the balls of the client in your hand where you could take 5 to 6 billion market cap off of them?”

When asked if there was any way to avoid Avenatti’s press conference without him and his co-conspirator being hired to conduct an internal investigation, Avenatti proposed a $22.5 million settlement. “Full confidentiality, we ride off into the sunset,” he allegedly said.

Avenatti then reiterated his threat to hold a press conference.

“As soon as this becomes public, I am going to receive calls from all over the country from parents and coaches and friends and all kinds of people, this is always what happens,” he said. “It’s always bullshit 90% of the time, always, whether it’s R. Kelly or Trump, the list goes on and on – but 10% of it is actually going to be true, and then what’s going to happen is that this is going to snowball.”

Avenatti added: “Every time we get more information, that’s going to be the Washington Post, the New York Times, ESPN, a press conference, and the company will die – not die, but they are going to incur cut after cut after cut after cut, and that’s what’s going to happen as soon as this thing becomes public.”

Finally, Avenatti and his co-conspirator agreed to meet one of Nike’s attorneys in New York, but made clear that Nike would have to agree to his demands at that meeting or else he would hold his press conference.

“If this is not papered on Monday, we are done. I don’t want to hear about somebody on a bike trip. I don’t want to hear that somebody’s grandmother passed away or … the dog ate my homework,” he said. “None of it is going to go anywhere unless somebody was killed in a plane crash. It’s going to go zero, no place with me.”

Shortly before this meeting, Avenatti learned that law enforcement had approached his client, and he sent the following tweet without the client’s permission: “Tmrw at 11 am ET, we will be holding a press conference to disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by @Nike that we have uncovered. This criminal conduct reaches the highest levels of Nike and involves some of the biggest names in college basketball.” Avenatti was arrested a short time later.

Advertisment





Mark Geragos, an attorney for celebrities such as former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, was later identified as the alleged co-conspirator in the scheme. He has not been charged with a crime. Geragos was also a legal analyst for CNN, but a spokeswoman said in March that he was no longer with the network.