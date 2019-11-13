Legal
Texas Amber Alert: Eva Garcia abducted in Hondo
A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Eva Garcia after she was allegedly abducted from the city of Hondo in Medina County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Eva was last seen at 2:30 a.m. on October 16 in the 200 block of 18th Street in Hondo, according to the amber alert. Her disappearance was initially classified as a runaway, but Wednesday’s amber alert described it as an abduction.
“Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger,” the amber alert said.
Information about the circumstances of Eva’s disappearance were not immediately released. The amber alert provided no details about a possible suspect or a suspect vehicle.
Eva is described as a 14-year-old Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black/white shirt, black shoes, and pink sandals, according to the amber alert.
Anyone who sees Eva is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Hondo Police Department at (830) 426-5353 if you have any other information that could help investigators. If you want to stay anonymous, you can also call Medina County Crimestoppers at 1-800-FOR-CUFF.
This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available.
