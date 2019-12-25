Norway’s Ari Behn, ex-royal and Kevin Spacey accuser, dies in suicide

Norwegian author Ari Behn, the ex-husband of Princess Märtha Louise and one of those accusing actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault, has died in an apparent suicide, his family says. He was 47 years old.

“It is with great sadness in our hearts that we, the family of Ari Behn, must announce that he took his own life today,” the family said in a statement to NTB on Wednesday night. The circumstances of his suicide were not immediately known.

Behn married Princess Märtha Louise in May 2002 but the couple divorced in 2017. They had three children. King Harald V expressed his condolences in a statement and said Behn had been an important part of the royal family for many years.

Behn made headlines in December 2017 when he accused actor Kevin Spacey of groping him in 2007 after a Nobel Peace Prize concert. Behn said the two had been talking for about 5 minutes before Spacey put his hand under the table and touched him.

Behn’s suicide comes just a day after Spacey re-emerged on social media with a video to mark Christmas, saying it had been a “pretty good year.” Spacey was previously charged with indecent assault and battery after he was accused of groping a young man at a bar in Massachusetts, but the charges were dropped on July 17.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the U.S. Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, a free and 24/7 service that can provide suicidal persons or those around them with support, information and local resources. If you’re in the United Kingdom, call the Samaritans at 116123.

This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.