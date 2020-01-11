New
British ambassador Rob Macaire arrested at Tehran protest
British ambassador Rob Macaire was arrested Saturday while attending anti-government protests in the Iranian capital Tehran, according to local news agencies. He was later released and will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry.
Iran’s Tasnim news agency said Macaire was at a protest in front of Amirkabir University when he and several others were detained on suspicion of organizing, provoking, and directing radical actions. He had also taken photos and videos.
The ambassador was released after several hours and will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Sunday morning, according to Tasnim. Other details about his arrest were not released and there was no immediate comment from the British government.
The incident is unusual because ambassadors are covered by diplomatic immunity, which protects them and their families against arrest and prosecution.
The incident came less than a day after Iran’s military acknowledged shooting down Ukraine International Flight 752 by mistake, killing 176 people, including four British nationals. The announcement sparked protests in Tehran, where demonstrators shouted anti-government slogans.
UK ambassador @HMATehran has been temporarily arrested tonight during fresh #IranProtests on charge of orchestrating and provoking the protesters, but was released after Foreign Ministry's mediation – Tasnim pic.twitter.com/JFhygUCs6f— Reza Khaasteh (@Khaaasteh) January 11, 2020
