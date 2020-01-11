British ambassador Rob Macaire arrested at Tehran protest

British ambassador Rob Macaire was arrested Saturday while attending anti-government protests in the Iranian capital Tehran, according to local news agencies. He was later released and will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency said Macaire was at a protest in front of Amirkabir University when he and several others were detained on suspicion of organizing, provoking, and directing radical actions. He had also taken photos and videos.

Advertisment





The ambassador was released after several hours and will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Sunday morning, according to Tasnim. Other details about his arrest were not released and there was no immediate comment from the British government.

The incident is unusual because ambassadors are covered by diplomatic immunity, which protects them and their families against arrest and prosecution.

The incident came less than a day after Iran’s military acknowledged shooting down Ukraine International Flight 752 by mistake, killing 176 people, including four British nationals. The announcement sparked protests in Tehran, where demonstrators shouted anti-government slogans.

Advertisment





This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.