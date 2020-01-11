World
Iran’s military admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Flight 752
Iran’s military has admitted that Ukraine International Flight 752 was shot down when it was mistaken for a hostile aircraft. It follows days of speculation and mounting evidence that the plane was hit by an anti-aircraft missile.
Iran’s Armed Forces said in a statement released on Saturday that the plane, a Boeing 737 with 176 people on board, was unintentionally shot down as a result of “human error.” The statement offered an “apology” to the families of those killed.
The statement explained that Flight 752 was approaching a sensitive military site and was mistaken for a hostile aircraft. Reforms will be introduced to avoid a similar mistake in the future and those responsible will be held accountable, it said.
“A sad day … Human error at time of crisis caused by U.S. adventurism led to disaster,” Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said. “Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.”
Ukraine International Flight 752, a Boeing 737, took off from Tehran’s international airport on Wednesday morning for a flight to Kiev but crashed within minutes, killing everyone on board. Iran immediately blamed technical issues, but video evidence emerged on Thursday and Western governments openly accused Iran of shooting down the plane.
At one point, an Iranian official went as far as saying that it would have been ‘scientifically impossible’ for the jetliner to have been shot down. Another official dismissed the allegations as “psychological warfare” against Iran.
Wednesday’s shootdown happened just hours after Iran launched a missile attack against U.S. forces in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. No one was killed in the attack, but Iranian forces were on high alert after U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to target 52 Iranian sites.
Video: Flight 752 is hit by a missile
BREAKING: New video appears to show missile hitting Flight 752 before it crashed near Tehran, killing 176 people pic.twitter.com/Jb3Cy3OgUT— BNO News (@BNONews) January 9, 2020
Flight 752 crashed moments later
WATCH: Video shows Boeing 737 with 180 people on board on fire, crashing near Tehran pic.twitter.com/7cQMLF6bkY— BNO News (@BNONews) January 8, 2020
