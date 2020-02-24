US News
New Mexico Amber Alert: Johnny Arias missing from Albuquerque
A New Mexico Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Johnny Arias from Albuquerque after he was allegedly taken by his father, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Johnny was last seen at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday in the 9800 block of Sun Chaser Trail SW in Albuquerque. Details about the circumstances of his disappearance were not immediately released, but police said he was taken by his biological father.
The father was identified as Jose Rito Arias, a 28-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. His son is described as a 2-year-old Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 2 feet tall and weighing 30 pounds.
Jose is believed to have taken the child in a black 2011 KIA Sorento with New Mexico turquoise centennial license plate MLC-370.
“It is unknown where Jose has taken the child. Many details are still unknown and under investigation,” the Albuquerque Police Department said in the amber alert. “However, of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Johnny Arias. Johnny Arias is missing and is believed to be in danger if not located.”
Anyone who sees Johnny, Jose, or the vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Albuquerque Police Department at (505) 242-COPS if you have any other information that could help investigators.
This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
New Mexico Amber Alert: Johnny Arias missing from Albuquerque
Pennsylvania Amber Alert: Damion Mickey abducted from Connellsville
Tracking coronavirus: Map, data and timeline
Macau to reopen casinos after no new cases of coronavirus are found
Therapist Amie Harwick, ex-fiancee of Drew Carey, murdered in Hollywood
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
First dive to Titanic in 14 years shows wreck is deteriorating
Plane makes emergency landing on Washington state highway
Prosecutors announce charges against Michael Avenatti
Most Viewed
-
World6 days ago
Tracking coronavirus: Map, data and timeline
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Therapist Amie Harwick, ex-fiancee of Drew Carey, murdered in Hollywood
-
Business7 days ago
Macau to reopen casinos after no new cases of coronavirus are found
-
Legal6 days ago
Pennsylvania Amber Alert: Damion Mickey abducted from Connellsville