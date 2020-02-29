New
President Trump holds press conference on coronavirus
President Donald Trump will hold a press conference at the White House to discuss the outbreak of coronavirus. It follows the news that one person with coronavirus has died in Washington state, making it the first U.S. death from the new virus.
