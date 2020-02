Tracking coronavirus: Map, data and timeline

The table below shows confirmed cases of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China and other countries. To see a distribution map and a timeline, scroll down. There are currently 14,634 confirmed cases worldwide, including 305 fatalities.

We need your help. Click here to join Patreon to support our work.

Last update: 2 February 2020 at 3:51 a.m. ET

MAINLAND CHINA Cases Deaths Notes Links Hubei province

(including Wuhan) 9,074 294 1,118 serious, 444 critical Source Zhejiang province 661 0 42 serious, 12 critical Source Guangdong province 632 0 55 serious, 18 critical Source Henan province 493 2 32 serious, 12 critical Source Hunan province 463 0 44 serious Source Anhui province 340 0 4 critical Source Jiangxi province 333 0 32 serious Source Chongqing 275 1 26 serious, 6 critical Source Jiangsu province 236 0 1 serious Source Sichuan province 232* 1 5 critical Source Shandong province 230 0 15 serious, 1 critical Source Beijing 191 1 10 critical Source Shanghai 182 1 7 serious, 4 critical Source Fujian province 159 0 7 serious, 5 critical Source Shaanxi province 116 0 1+ serious Source Guangxi Region 111 0 6 serious, 2 critical Source Hebei province 104 1 9 serious Source Yunnan province 99 0 6 serious, 3 critical Source Heilongjiang province 95 2 13 serious Source Liaoning province 69 0 5 serious Source Hainan province 68 1 10 serious Source Shanxi province 56 0 3 serious, 1 critical Source Tianjin 48 0 15 serious, 3 critical Source Gansu province 40 0 6 serious, 1 critical Source Guizhou province 38 0 6 serious, 2 critical Source Ningxia Region 28 0 4 serious Source Inner Mongolia 27 0 2 serious, 2 critical Source Jilin province 23 0 4 serious Source Xinjiang 21 0 4 serious, 1 critical Source Qinghai province 11 0 1 serious, 7 stable Source Tibet 1 0 Stable Source TOTAL 14,456 304 2,110 serious

328 recovered

19,544 suspected

REGIONS Cases Deaths Notes Links Hong Kong 14 0 Source Taiwan 10 0 Source Macau 8 0 Source TOTAL 32 0 0 serious

INTERNATIONAL Cases Deaths Notes Links Japan 20* 0 Source Thailand 19 0 7 recovered Source Singapore 18 0 All stable Source South Korea 15 0 Source Australia 12 2 recovered Source Malaysia 8 0 Stable Source United States 8 0 Source Germany 8 0 Source Vietnam 7 0 1 recovered Source France 6 0 2 serious Source UAE 5 0 Stable Source Canada 4 0 Source England 2 0 Source Russia 2 0 Source Philippines 2 1 Source India 2 0 Stable Source Italy 2 0 Source Nepal 1 0 Source Cambodia 1 0 Source Sri Lanka 1 0 1 recovered Source Finland 1 0 Source Sweden 1 0 Source Spain 1 0 Source TOTAL 146 1 2 serious

Notes

The number of cases in Sichuan province, China, includes 1 asymptomatic case. This case is not included in the government’s official count.

The number of cases as counted by the Japanese government does not include 5 asymptomatic cases.

1 suspected case in Botswana is still under investigation. (Source)

Timeline (GMT)

2 February

08:51: 13 new cases in Chongqing, China. (Source)

08:50: 5 new cases in Liaoning province, China. (Source)

08:44: 5 new cases in Shandong province, China. (Source)

08:41: 8 new cases in Beijing. (Source)

08:30: 28 new cases in Guangdong province, China. (Source)

06:57: 6 new cases in Hainan province, China. (Source)

06:51: 6 new cases in Jilin province, China. (Source)

06:44: 4 new cases in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. (Source)

06:32: 15 new cases in Beijing. (Source)

06:25: 15 new cases in Shaanxi province, China. (Source)

06:06: 15 new cases in Fujian province, China. (Source)

06:05: 5 new cases in Shanghai. (Source)

06:00: 7 new cases in Tianjin, China. (Source 1, Source 2)

05:44: 1 new case in Macau. (Source)

05:15: 2 new cases in Qinghai province, China. (Source)

05:10: 8 new cases in Yunnan province, China. (Source)

05:00: 74 new cases in Hunan province, China. (Source)

04:50: 2 new cases in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China. (Source)

04:49: 15 new cases in Heilongjiang province, China. (Source)

04:48: 62 new cases in Zhejiang province, China. (Source)

04:47: 47 new cases in Jiangxi province, China. (Source)

04:46: 69 new cases in Guangdong province, China. (Source)

04:45: 43 new cases in Anhui province, China. (Source)

04:44: 34 new cases in Jiangsu province, China. (Source)

04:43: 19 new cases in Shandong province, China. (Source)

04:42: 24 new cases in Sichuan province, China. (Source)

04:41: 3 new cases in Xinjiang Region, China. (Source)

04:40: 1 new case in Vietnam. (Source)

03:48: 1 new case in India. (Source)

02:37: 1 new case, a fatality, in the Philippines. This is the first death outside China. (Source)

00:55: 3 new cases in South Korea. (Source)

00:32: 71 new cases in Henan province, China. (Source)

00:29: 9 new cases in Guizhou province, China. (Source)

00:02: 8 new cases in Hebei province, China. (Source)

00:00: 11 new cases in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. (Source)

1 February

23:57: China’s National Health Commission reports 557 new cases across the mainland. Their locations have not yet been disclosed. (Source)

23:32: 5 new cases in Gansu province, China. (Source)

23:31: 1 new case in Liaoning province, China. (Source)

23:30: 8 new cases in Shanghai. (Source)

23:10: 15 new cases in Chongqing, China. (Source)

22:13: 9 new cases in Shanxi province, China. (Source)

22:12: 1 new case in the United Arab Emirates. (Source)

22:11: 4 new cases in Tianjin, China. (Source)

22:10: 1,921 new cases and 45 new deaths in Hubei province, China. (Source)

21:22: 1 new case in Germany. (Source)

21:20: 1 new case in the United States. First in Massachusetts. (Source)

15:55: 1 new case in Hong Kong. (Source)

14:51: 3 new cases in Japan. (Source)

11:31: 2 new cases in Singapore. (Source)

10:02: 3 new cases in Liaoning province, China. (Source)

09:20: 12 new cases in Beijing. (Source)

09:12: 5 new cases in Hainan province, China. (Source)

08:33: 15 new cases in Guangdong province, China. (Source)

07:54: 9 new cases in Chongqing, China. (Source)

07:50: 2 new cases in Australia. First in South Australia. (Source)

07:45: 4 new cases in Shandong province, China. (Source)

05:56: 16 new cases in Shanghai. (Source)

05:34: 3 new cases in Tianjin, China. (Source)

04:30: 8 new cases in Yunnan province, China. (Source)

04:20: 17 new cases in Beijing. (Source)

03:40: 1 new case in Vietnam. (Source)

03:25: 57 new cases in Hunan province, China. (Source)

03:13: 24 new cases in Fujian province, China. (Source)

03:00: 3 new cases in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. (Source)

02:45: 1 new case in Xinjiang Region, China. (Source)

02:40: 15 new cases in Shaanxi province, China. A previous case was discarded. (Source)

02:33: 5 new cases in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China. (Source)

02:20: 8 new cases in Hainan province, China. (Source)

02:06: 84 new cases in Guangdong province, China. Other cases mentioned in the press release were previously added. (Source)

02:00: 21 new cases in Heilongjiang province, China. (Source)

01:58: 1 new case in Qinghai province, China. (Source)

01:55: 2 new cases in Tianjin, China. (Source)

01:52: 62 new cases in Zhejiang province, China. (Source)

01:51: 3 new cases in Jilin province, China. (Source)

01:50: 60 new cases in Anhui province, China. (Source)

01:45: 1 new case in Australia. (Source)

00:50: 1 new case in South Korea. (Source)

00:49: 34 new cases in Jiangsu province, China. (Source)

00:47: 70 new cases in Henan province, China. (Source)

00:37: 47 new cases in Jiangxi province, China. A previous case was discarded. (Source)

00:30: 30 new cases in Sichuan province, China. (Source)

00:22: 18 new cases in Shandong province, China. (Source)

00:15: 13 new cases in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. (Source)

00:11: 14 new cases in Hebei province, China. (Source)

00:04: 18 new cases in Shanghai. (Source)

00:02: China’s National Health Commission reports 611 new cases across the mainland. Their locations have not yet been disclosed. (Source)

31 January

23:25: 8 new cases in Shanxi province, China. (Source)

23:13: 27 new cases and 1 new death in Chongqing, China. (Source)

22:33: First case in Spain. (Source)

22:20: 1,347 new cases and 45 new deaths in Hubei province, China. (Source)

21:29: 1 new case in California, United States. (Source)

20:07: 1 new case in Taiwan. (Source)

20:06: 1 new case in Hong Kong. (Source)

20:05: 6 new cases in Gansu province, China. (Source)

20:04: 12 new cases in Liaoning province, China. (Source)

20:03: 1 new case in Canada. (Source)

20:02: 2 new asymptomatic cases in Japan. (Source)

20:01: 1 new case in Sweden. (Source)

20:00: 1 new case in Germany. (Source)

13:27: 1 new case in Germany. (Source)

12:38: First 2 cases in Russia. (Source)

12:13: 3 new cases in Singapore. (Source)

10:19: 1 new case in Japan. (Source)

09:43: 5 new cases in Thailand. (Source)

09:33: First 2 cases in England. (Source)

09:15: 14 new cases in Guizhou province, China. (Source)

09:08: 43 new cases in Guangdong province, China. (Source)

09:00: 7 new cases in Beijing. (Source)

07:48: 5 new cases in Chongqing, China. (Source)

07:33: 3 new cases in Yunnan province, China. (Source)

07:04: 6 new cases in Shandong province, China. (Source)

06:15: 4 new cases in South Korea. (Source)

05:51: 3 new cases in Liaoning province, China. (Source)

05:50: 19 new cases in Fujian province, China. (Source)

05:30: 7 new cases in Shanghai. (Source)

04:20: 4 new cases in Yunnan province, China. (Source)

04:13: 11 new cases in Beijing. (Source)

02:38: 2 new cases in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. (Source)

02:36: 24 new cases in Shaanxi province, China. (Source)

02:17: 1 new case in Tianjin, China. (Source)

02:14: 3 new cases in Hainan province, China. (Source)

01:43: 4 new cases in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China. (Source)

01:39: 55 new cases in Hunan province, China. (Source)

01:20: 3 new cases in Xinjiang Region, China. (Source)

01:17: 15 new cases in Heilongjiang province, China. One new death and one new case mentioned in the press release were previously reported. As a result, the number of new cases here is lower. (Source)

01:10: 39 new cases in Guangdong province, China. The number in the press release does not match with the previous update. As a result, the number of new cases mentioned here is lower to match with the new total. (Source)

01:05: 109 new cases in Zhejiang province, China. (Source)

00:55: 3 new cases in Guizhou province, China. (Source)

00:52: 74 new cases in Henan province, China. (Source)

00:50: 39 new cases in Jiangsu province, China. (Source)

00:48: 20 new cases in Shandong province, China. (Source)

00:45: 37 new cases in Anhui province, China. (Source)

00:44: 78 new cases in Jiangxi province, China. (Source)

00:43: 36 new cases in Sichuan province, China. This includes one asymptomatic case, which will be excluded from the government’s official count. (Source)

00:25: 17 new cases in Hebei province, China. (Source)

00:24: 16 new cases in Shanghai. (Source)

00:23: 9 new cases in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. (Source)

00:22: 4 new cases in Liaoning province, China. (Source)

00:21: 1 new case in South Korea. (Source)

30 January

23:54: China’s National Health Commission reports 622 new cases across the mainland. Their locations have not yet been disclosed. (Source)

23:35: 24 new cases in Chongqing, China. (Source)

22:41: 4 new cases in Shanxi province, China. (Source)

22:40: 903 new cases and 42 new deaths in Hubei province, China. (Source)

21:50: 1 new case in Germany. (Source)

21:32: First 2 cases in Italy. (Source)

19:00: 1 new case in France. (Source)

18:06: 1 new case in the United States. First U.S. case of human-to-human transmission. (Source)

17:20: 2 new cases in Hong Kong. (Source)

17:10: 3 new cases in Gansu province, China. The fourth case in the press release was previously reported. (Source)

16:05: 7 new cases in Beijing. (Source)

15:45: 317 new cases in Hubei province, China. (Source)

15:40: 1 new case and 1 new death in Heilongjiang Province, China. The other new cases mentioned in the report were added earlier. (Source)

15:34: 6 new cases in Yunnan province, China. (Source)

14:13: 1 new case in Tianjin, China. (Source)

13:45: 3 new cases in Singapore. (Source)

13:40: 1 new case in Japan. (Source)

13:30: 1 new case in Japan. (Source)

12:36: 1 new case in Japan. (Source)

12:06: 1 new case in Australia. (Source)

10:36: 1 new case in Tianjin, China. (Source)

10:35: 2 new cases in Qinghai province, China. (Source)

10:29: 1 new case in Taiwan. (Source)

10:15: 1 new case in Australia. (Source)

09:49: 3 new cases in Vietnam. (Source)

08:33: 2 new cases in South Korea. (Source)

08:30: 43 new cases in Guangdong province, China. (Source)

08:21: 17 new cases in Chongqing, China. (Source)

08:08: First case in India. (Source)

08:04: First case in the Philippines. (Source)

07:25: 13 new cases in Shandong province, China. (Source)

06:25: 11 new cases in Shanghai. (Source)

05:43: 1 new case in Malaysia. (Source)

05:02: 1 new case in Tianjin, China. (Source)

05:01: 2 new cases in Liaoning province, China. (Source)

04:50: 5 new cases in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China. (Source)

03:05: 3 new cases in Beijing. (Source)

02:10: 2 new cases in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. (Source)

02:07: 7 new cases in Shaanxi province, China. (Source)

02:02: 1 new case in Tianjin, China. (Source)

02:00: 17 new cases in Fujian province, China. (Source)

01:50: 15 new cases in Yunnan province, China. (Source)

01:30: 2 new cases in Gansu province, China. (Source)

01:29: 3 new cases in Hainan province, China. (Source)

01:19: 6 new cases in Heilongjiang Province, China. (Source)

01:11: 39 new cases in Guangdong province, China. (Source)

01:10: 132 new cases in Zhejiang province, China. (Source)

01:08: 56 new cases in Hunan province, China. (Source)

01:07: 5 new cases in Jilin province, China. (Source)

00:52: 1 new case in Xinjiang Region, China. (Source)

00:50: 30 new cases in Jiangsu province, China. (Source)

00:48: 3 new cases in Guizhou province, China. (Source)

00:48: 72 new cases in Henan province, China. (Source)

00:40: 15 new cases in Shandong province, China. (Source)

00:33: 48 new cases in Anhui province, China. (Source)

00:25: 34 new cases and 1 new death in Sichuan province, China. The fatality was previously reported. (Source)

00:16: 20 new cases in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. (Source)

00:15: 17 new cases in Hebei province, China. (Source)

00:14: 5 new cases in Shanghai. (Source)

00:13: 3 new cases in Japan. Three people who were evacuated from Wuhan have tested positive for coronavirus. (Source)

29 January