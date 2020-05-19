Legal
Deadly attack at Toronto massage parlour treated as ‘incel terrorism’
A stabbing attack at an erotic massage parlour in Toronto in late February is being treated as an act of terrorism in connection with incel ideology, according to local media. It would be the first time that an alleged incel has been charged with terrorism.
The attack happened on February 24 when the suspect, a 17-year-old boy, entered Crown Spa on Dufferin Street and attacked two women with a knife. 24-year-old Ashley Arzaga died at the scene while the other woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect, whose name cannot be released because of his age, was also seriously injured and taken into custody outside the business, which is female-operated and offers both erotic and exotic massages, according to its website.
The attack is now being treated as an act of terrorism, according to Global News, which reported Tuesday that one of the charges against the suspect was upgraded to “murder-terrorist activity.”
According to Global News, investigators believe the attack on Crown Spa was inspired by incel ideology. This would be the first time that investigators have used terrorism charges over violence linked to incels, which is short for involuntary celibates.
Asked about Tuesday’s report from Global News, a police spokeswoman said RCMP would issue a news release “shortly.”
