Florida Amber Alert: Alliarra Williams missing from Okaloosa County

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Alliarra Williams after she was reported missing from Fort Walton Beach in Okaloosa County, local officials say. She’s believed to be with a 30-year-old man and anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Alliarra was last seen in the 20 block of NW Robinwood Drive in Fort Walton Beach on Saturday morning, according to the amber alert, which was issued at 11:30 a.m. Specific details about the circumstances of her disappearance were not immediately released.

The suspect was identified as Frankie Williams, a 30-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes and who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall He was last seen wearing a grey hat, a black hoodie, grey ripped jeans, and red shoes. He has a tattoo on his throat, possibly of Benjamin Franklin.

Williams might be taking the child to the Pensacola area, according to the amber alert. It’s unclear how they are traveling.

Alliarra is described as a 9-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink Adidas jacket, pink shorts, and black tennis shoes. The nature of her relationship to Williams, if any, has not been released.

Anyone who sees Alliarra or Williams is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9546 if you have any other information that could help investigators. You can also call FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774).

