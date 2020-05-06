U.S. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for gallbladder treatment

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized in Baltimore for treatment of an infection caused by a gallstone, a court spokeswoman says. The 87-year-old justice is resting comfortably and plans to work from hospital.

Kathleen Arberg, a court spokeswoman, said Ginsburg underwent outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Monday which confirmed that she was suffering from a gallstone that had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection.

As a result, Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon, Arberg said.

“The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital,” Arberg said on Tuesday night. “She expects to stay in the hospital for a day or two.”

Ginsburg has experienced a number of health issues over the past few years. She underwent a surgical procedure in December 2018 to remove two cancerous nodules in her left lung, and a malignant tumor was found on her pancreas in July 2019. In August, she underwent three weeks of radiation treatment and a bile duct stent was placed.

Ginsburg was also hospitalized in November to undergo treatment for a possible infection. She initially suffered from chills and fever but her symptoms quickly abated with intravenous antibiotics and fluids. The justice was released after two nights in hospital.