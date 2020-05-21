Utah Amber Alert: Jackson Barlow missing from Duchesne County

A Utah Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Jackson Barlow after he was reported missing from Fruitland in Duchesne County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Jackson was last seen in Fruitland at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Safety. Details about the circumstances of his disappearance were not immediately released.

Jackson is believed to have been taken in a dark grey Nissan Altima, possibly a Nissan Sentra, with a broken front hood logo. The person with him is described as a white male with brown hair.

Jackson is described as a 4-year-old white male with sandy brown hair and blue eyes, standing 3 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 45 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown button-down shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

No photos have been released.

Anyone who sees Jackson or the vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office at 435-789-4222 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

