New York Amber Alert: Ahsan Ali abducted in Queens

A New York State Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Ahsan Ali after he was abducted in Queens, according to local officials. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened at 4:36 a.m. on Wednesday when Ahsan was taken in the area of 46th Avenue, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released.

“The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and / or death,” the amber alert said.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Mohsin Ali. He’s believed to have taken the victim in a white Toyota SUV with New York license plate number JJX5315.

Photos have not been released, but Ahsan is described as a 15-year-old male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

Mohsin is described as a 28-year-old male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored shirt. He has tattoos on both arms and chest and has multiple recent cuts on his arms.

Anyone who sees Ahsan, Mohsin, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the New York Police Department at 1-866-NYS-AMBER (1-866-697-2623) if you have other information that could help investigators.

