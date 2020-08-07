At least 19 killed as COVID repatriation flight crash-lands in India

Advertisment







An Air India Express plane with nearly 200 people on board has crash-landed during heavy rain in southern India’s Kerala state, killing at least 19 people and injuring 140 others, local officials and witnesses say. Both of the pilots are among those killed.

The accident happened at 7:40 p.m. on Friday when the aircraft, a Boeing 737, was attempting to land at Calicut International Airport after a 4-hour flight from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Visibility was said to be low due to heavy rain.

Footage from the scene showed that the aircraft had broken into at least two pieces after overshooting the tabletop runway and falling down a 35-feet gorge. “Very lucky the aircraft didn’t catch fire,” lawmaker K.J. Alphons said.

The total number of casualties was not immediately clear as rescue workers were still at the scene, but local media reported that at least 19 people were killed, including the pilot and co-pilot. 140 people were taken to area hospitals, where 20 were said to be in critical condition.









Advertisment







India’s External Affairs Ministry said Flight 1344 was part of the Vande Bharat repatriation mission to bring citizens home during the coronavirus pandemic. At least 190 people were on board, including 184 passengers, 4 cabin crew, and 2 pilots.

“[The plane] seems to have skidded off the runway and we must remember it’s a tabletop runway, so it seems to have crossed that runway and fallen into a ditch sort of, because there’s a differential between the runway and the other parts of the airport, and because of that impact there seems to have been a breaking of the fuselage into two,” said SN Pradhan, the Director General of the National Disaster Response Force. “The aircraft – the front portion – seems to have been very badly mangled and damaged.”

For live TV coverage of the plane crash, click here.

This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.

NDRF personnel rescue passengers after Air India Express plane skids off the runway in #Kerala



(Images: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/ThC69Pt66n — NDTV (@ndtv) August 7, 2020