Florida Amber Alert: Joshua Quinteron abducted in Coconut Creek

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 19-day-old Joshua Quinteron who was allegedly abducted by his teenage father in Coconut Creek in Broward County, officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon when Joshua was forcibly taken from his mother in the 4900 block of Fisherman’s Drive in Coconut Creek. The father reportedly hit and shook his child as he ran away, after which he took an Uber ride to Oakland Park.

The suspect has been identified as 17-year-old Jonathan Garcia. He’s described as a white Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has a feather and arrow tattoo on his right forearm and red lips on the left side of his neck.

Anyone who sees Joshua or Jonathan is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700 if you have any other information that could help investigators. You can also call FDLE at 888-FL-MISSING (888-356-4774).

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.