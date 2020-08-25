New
Missouri Amber Alert: Newborn girl missing in Laclede County
A Missouri Amber Alert has been issued for a baby girl after she was allegedly taken by two men in Laclede County, local officials say. Details are limited but anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
According to the amber alert, two men were supposedly taking the baby to a hospital in the Lebanon area for post natal care after she was born on Tuesday. The men never made it to the hospital.
Only few details are known. One of the suspects is described as a 45-year-old man named Mike with a light gray beard, while the second suspect is only described as a white, bald male. The baby is white.
The men are said to have taken the girl in a blue Jeep Wrangler with a black soft top and unknown license plates.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the child is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Lebanon Police Department at 417-532-3131 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available.
