Twitter briefly suspends The Babylon Bee

The satirical news website The Babylon Bee was notified Monday that its Twitter account had been permanently suspended, but the decision was reversed less than an hour later. It was not immediately clear if the suspension was issued in error.

The Twitter account, @TheBabylonBee, had nearly 550,000 followers when it was suddenly suspended at 6 p.m. ET on Monday. The site’s editor-in-chief, Kyle Mann, confirmed the suspension on his personal Twitter account.

Twitter said in email that the account was suspended for violating rules against platform manipulation and spam. “You may not use Twitter’s services in a manner intended to artificially amplify or suppress information or engage in behavior that manipulates or disrupts people’s experiences on Twitter,” the email said.

The suspension appeared to be permanent. “Note that if you attempt to evade a permanent suspension by creating new accounts, we will suspend your new accounts,” the email said, according to a screenshot shared by Mann.









The Babylon Bee’s Twitter account returned to normal less than an hour later. It was not immediately clear if Twitter had suspended the account in error, but the move provoked immediate criticism on the social networking website.

“Why was @TheBabylonBee suspended? That site is hilarious,” former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer said.