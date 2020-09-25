Ron Paul suffers medical emergency during livestream

Advertisment







Former U.S. Congressman and former presidential candidate Ron Paul has been taken to hospital after he suffered what appeared to be a stroke during a live interview. Only few details were immediately available.

The incident happened just after 12 p.m. ET on Friday when Paul, who is 85 years old, was speaking about the economy on his YouTube channel. His speech became slurred as he struggled to continue speaking.

The YouTube feed was cut short and made private and there was no immediate word on what happened. Fox News said the former congressman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Paul, who served as a U.S. Congressman from Texas for more than 20 years, left office in 2013. He ran for president three times: in 1988 as a Libertarian and in 2008 and 2012 as a Republican.









Advertisment







We’re working to gather more information.

This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.

The video can be seen below. Viewer discretion is advised.

My Video1 Watch “My Video1” on Streamable.