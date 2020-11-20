8 people shot at Mayfair Mall in Wisconsin, shooter at large

A gunman opened fire at Mayfair Mall in Wisconsin on Friday afternoon, injuring at least eight people before fleeing the scene, local officials and witnesses say. A possible motive was not immediately known.

The incident began at about 2:50 p.m. on Friday when officers were called for an active shooter situation at the mall in Wauwatosa, about 7 miles northwest of Milwaukee. The shooting happened near the northwest entrance to Macy’s.

Witnesses reported hearing between 10 and 20 gunshots and described the shooter as a white male in his 20s or 30s. “When emergency personnel arrived, the shooter was no longer at the scene,” Police Chief Barry Weber said.

Seven adults and one teenager were injured in the shooting and taken to area hospitals, where none of them were believed to be suffering from life-threatening injuries.

A motive for Friday’s mass shooting was not immediately known. “Investigators are working on determining the identity of the suspect. Any information reporting the shooter’s identity at this time is false,” Weber said.

A large number of emergency services, including FBI agents and heavily-armed police officers, responded to Friday’s shooting. The mall and nearby schools were put on lockdown as officers searched the mall, but no arrests were immediately made.

“We are disheartened and angered that our guests and tenants were subject to this violent incident today,” the mall said in a statement. “We are thankful for our partners at the Wauwatosa Police Department and we are cooperating with them as their investigation develops. Mayfair is closed at this time.”