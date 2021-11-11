World
Boat carrying 120 people sinks on Lake Kivu in DR Congo
An overloaded boat has sunk on Lake Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo, killing at least 10 people and leaving up to 50 others unaccounted-for, officials and witnesses say. A search-and-rescue operation is underway.
The accident happened at around noon on Thursday when the small, motorized boat was taking passengers who came from a market in the area. Many of the passengers were carrying goods, which may have contributed to the accident.
“On the waters of Lake Kivu, the pirogue broke because of its poor condition and overloading,” Delphin Birimbi, a local official, told the Actualite news website. He said the boat was carrying approximately 120 people.
About 60 people were rescued and at least 10 bodies were recovered by Thursday night, but 40 to 50 others remained missing, raising fears that the death toll will rise. Rescue workers are continuing to search for survivors.
6 students shot near Colorado high school
Strong earthquakes hit southern Iran, felt in Dubai
3 snow leopards die of COVID-19 at Nebraska zoo
Ohio Amber Alert: Ana Burke abducted in Stark County
Latvia bans unvaccinated lawmakers from voting
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
First dive to Titanic in 14 years shows wreck is deteriorating
Plane makes emergency landing on Washington state highway
Most Viewed
-
Politics4 days ago
Austria to declare nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people
-
World2 days ago
Strong earthquakes hit southern Iran, felt in Dubai
-
US News3 days ago
3 snow leopards die of COVID-19 at Nebraska zoo
-
Politics4 days ago
Latvia bans unvaccinated lawmakers from voting
-
Legal4 days ago
New York Amber Alert: Shaina Lackey abducted in Utica
-
Legal5 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: McKenzie Byrne abducted in Austin
-
World5 days ago
Earthquake hits near Hekla volcano in Iceland
-
Legal3 days ago
Ohio Amber Alert: Ana Burke abducted in Stark County