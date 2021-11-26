World
Tracking COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529
BNO News is tracking confirmed and suspected cases of B.1.1.529, a coronavirus variant which is expected to be designated as the Nu variant on Friday. This page will be updated several times a day.
Map of confirmed cases of B.1.1.529
If you believe we have missed a case, please let us know by sending us an email at [email protected]. You can also reach us on Twitter by sending a DM to @BNODesk.
