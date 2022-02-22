Hostage situation at Apple Store in Amsterdam

Advertisment







An hours-long hostage situation at an Apple Store in Amsterdam came to an end when the hostage started running, local officials and witnesses say. The hostage-taker chased the victim until he was run over by police.

The incident began at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday when police were called for a possible robbery at an Apple Store on Leidseplein, a square in the center of the Dutch capital. Witnesses told local media that gunfire was heard shortly after the gunman entered the store.

Footage on social media showed one person being held at gunpoint behind one of the windows.

A large number of emergency services, including heavily-armed police, the Special Intervention Service (DSI), and the bomb squad, responded to the scene. Buildings in the area were evacuated or put on lockdown.









The situation came to a dramatic conclusion when the hostage started running around 10:40 p.m. Footage on social media (embedded below) showed how the hostage-taker chased his victim until he was run over by police.

“We’ve been able to stop the hostage-taker by running him over at the moment he ran outside,” Amsterdam police said in a brief statement. “We now know that the suspect had no explosives on his body and medical personnel is taking care of him.”

The condition of the suspect was not immediately known, but the hostage is safe.

How it began:

