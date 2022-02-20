Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for coronavirus and is suffering from mild, cold-like symptoms, according to royal officials. It follows several other cases of COVID-19 among her family and staff.

“Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for covid,” the palace said in a statement on Sunday. Her son Charles, the heir to the throne, tested positive earlier this month.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” the palace statement said. “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

Elizabeth, who is 95, is believed to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which includes a booster shot. She received her first dose in January 2021.

Elizabeth II is the queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and 11 other Commonwealth nations. She is the longest-reigning monarch in British history with a reign of more than 70 years. She was married to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99.