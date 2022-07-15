Politics
Autopsy shows Ivana Trump died in fall at her home
Ivana Trump, the first wife to former U.S. President Donald Trump and the mother of his three eldest children, died in a fall at her New York City apartment, the coroner said on Friday.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said in a brief statement that Trump, 73, died of blunt impact injuries to her torso. The manner of her death has been ruled an accident, it said.
Ivana was found at the bottom of a staircase at her apartment on East 64 Street in Manhattan after officers were called for a wellness check on early Thursday afternoon. She was later pronounced dead.
Ivana, who was born in present-day Czechia in 1949, was working as a model when she met Donald Trump in New York City in 1976. They married the next year and went on to have three children, but the relationship ended in a messy divorce in the 1990s.
Former President Trump called his ex-wife a “wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman” in a post announcing her death. Their daughter Ivanka said she was “heartbroken” by her mother’s death, saying she will “miss her forever.”
