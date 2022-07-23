Legal
Firework causes ‘active shooter’ scare at The Florida Mall
Panic erupted when loud bangs were heard at The Florida Mall on Saturday afternoon, but police said it was caused by fireworks and no shots were fired. A large number of emergency services responded to the scene.
The incident began just after 4 p.m. on Saturday when officers were called to the mall amid unconfirmed reports of an active shooter. The mall was put on lockdown and customers were seen hiding in backrooms.
When officers arrived, it was quickly determined that no shots were fired. “[The] loud noise is suspected fireworks,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The Florida Mall, which opened in 1986, is close to Orlando International Airport in the southern part of the city. With more than 250 stores and restaurants, it is the largest mall in Central Florida, receiving 20 million visitors a year.
A similar incident happened at the mall back in April 2018, when fireworks were used in what appeared to be a distraction for a theft at a jewelry store. The incident caused massive panic, injuring 11 people.
Currently stuck in a storage room inside Florida mall during an active shooting. This is our new reality #FloridaMall pic.twitter.com/kGalLU42yz— Shahbab (@shutupshahbab) July 23, 2022
Firework causes ‘active shooter’ scare at The Florida Mall
Small explosion at the Hoover Dam in Nevada
At least 13 inmates die in Ecuador prison riot
4 dead in mass shooting at Indiana shopping mall
More than 1,000 deaths linked to heatwave in Portugal, Spain
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
Most Viewed
-
Legal7 days ago
4 dead in mass shooting at Indiana shopping mall
-
US News5 days ago
Small explosion at the Hoover Dam in Nevada
-
World7 days ago
More than 1,000 deaths linked to heatwave in Portugal, Spain
-
Politics1 week ago
Autopsy shows Ivana Trump died in fall at her home
-
Politics1 week ago
Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, dead at 73
-
Legal1 week ago
Texas Amber Alert: Ryder Williams abducted in Henderson County
-
Legal6 days ago
At least 13 inmates die in Ecuador prison riot
-
Politics1 week ago
Italy thrown into political crisis as PM offers to resign