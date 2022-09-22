Suitcases filled with body parts found at New York apartment

Multiple suitcases filled with body parts have been found at an apartment building in New York City, according to officials and local media. A young woman who lives there is believed to be missing.

The gruesome scene was discovered at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday after someone reported a ‘foul odor’ coming from a sixth-floor apartment on Linwood Street in Brooklyn.

Police officers entered the apartment when they learnt that the tenant, a woman in her 20s, was unaccounted-for. They then found “multiple suitcases” filled with body parts, according to the New York Post.

Investigators have identified a person of interest and they’re currently being sought for questioning, the Post added. The identity of the suspected victim has not yet been released.

Other details were not immediately known.

