Legal
4 killed in shooting at Woodbridge, Virginia home
Four people have been killed in a shooting at a home in Woodbridge, Virginia. Police say the killings appear to be domestic-related and a person of interest is being interviewed by detectives.
The incident happened at around 4:32 p.m. on Monday when officers were called for a shooting at a residence in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court in Woodbridge, a community in Prince William County, about 20 miles south of Washington, D.C.
“When officers arrived, they located the residence unsecured and conducted a welfare check,” police spokesman Jonathan Perok said. “Once inside the home, officers located four adults in different parts of the residence suffering from gunshot wounds.”
The victims, two adult men and two adult women, were pronounced dead at the scene.
“Prince William County police detectives have identified an adult male as a person of interest in the shooting,” Perok said. “That individual is speaking to investigators at this time. No charges have been placed.”
Perok said the shooting appears to be domestic related as everyone involved was known to one another. The identities of those killed will be released once next-of-kin has been notified.
4 killed in shooting at Woodbridge, Virginia home
Military plane crashes into apartment building in western Russia
At least 13 dead in shooting at military site in western Russia
U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy hospitalized after feeling unwell
5 dead in Raleigh, North Carolina shooting spree
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Most Viewed
-
World8 hours ago
Military plane crashes into apartment building in western Russia
-
US News4 days ago
5 dead in Raleigh, North Carolina shooting spree
-
Politics5 days ago
French President Macron: ‘We don’t want a world war’
-
World2 days ago
At least 13 dead in shooting at military site in western Russia
-
World7 days ago
Nearly 500 pilot whales die in New Zealand beachings
-
Politics4 days ago
U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy hospitalized after feeling unwell
-
Legal6 days ago
Swatting incident at Miami Central High School
-
World6 days ago
Uganda’s capital reports first Ebola death