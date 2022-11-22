Arkansas Amber Alert: 14-year-old girl disappeared while walking to babysitting job

UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled. Madison was found safe.

An Arkansas Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Madison Baker after she disappeared while walking to her babysitting job in Barling in Sebastian County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Advertisment

Madison was last seen at about 5:28 p.m. on Monday when she was walking down the street to a babysitting job in Barling. Her phone was still at home to charge and it’s unclear what happened.

Madison is described as a 14-year-old white female with brown hair with blonde highlights and green eyes, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 143 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red/black “Northside High School” softball jacket with gray Mickey Mouse pajama pants and white Nike shoes.

Anyone who sees Madison is urged to call 911 immediately. If you have any other information that could help investigators, call the Barling Police Department at (479) 242-5964.

Advertisment

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.