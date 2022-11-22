Legal
Arkansas Amber Alert: 14-year-old girl disappeared while walking to babysitting job
UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled. Madison was found safe.
An Arkansas Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Madison Baker after she disappeared while walking to her babysitting job in Barling in Sebastian County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Madison was last seen at about 5:28 p.m. on Monday when she was walking down the street to a babysitting job in Barling. Her phone was still at home to charge and it’s unclear what happened.
Madison is described as a 14-year-old white female with brown hair with blonde highlights and green eyes, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 143 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red/black “Northside High School” softball jacket with gray Mickey Mouse pajama pants and white Nike shoes.
Anyone who sees Madison is urged to call 911 immediately. If you have any other information that could help investigators, call the Barling Police Department at (479) 242-5964.
This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
Strong quake hits western Turkey, killing 2
Pilot dies while plane takes off from Chicago
Ebola outbreak in Uganda appears under control
Arkansas Amber Alert: 14-year-old girl disappeared while walking to babysitting job
Indonesia earthquake: 6.9-magnitude quake hits off Sumatra
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Most Viewed
-
US News2 days ago
Pilot dies while plane takes off from Chicago
-
World2 days ago
Strong quake hits western Turkey, killing 2
-
World6 days ago
Indonesia earthquake: 6.9-magnitude quake hits off Sumatra
-
World2 days ago
Ebola outbreak in Uganda appears under control
-
Legal1 week ago
Texas executes Stephen Barbee for killing pregnant ex, her son