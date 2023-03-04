Legal
Russian scientist who helped create COVID vaccine found strangled to death
A Russian scientist who was given a presidential award for helping create Russia’s vaccine against COVID-19 was strangled while arguing with a prostitute at his home, local officials say.
Russia’s Investigative Committee said 47-year-old Andrey Botikov, a senior researcher at the Gamaleya Institute, was strangled with a belt during an argument at his Moscow apartment on Thursday.
The suspect, a 29-year-old man, fled the scene but was later arrested and charged with murder, Moscow’s judiciary said. He appeared in court on Friday and admitted to killing the researcher.
Russian news website Mash reported that Botikov had ordered the services of a male prostitute – Alexei Zmanovsky – to perform erotic asphyxiation, also known as breath control play.
“When he arrived, the men argued over the type and volume of sex services. As a result, the escort killed the scientist and stole personal belongings,” Mash reported. The escort’s girlfriend, an 18-year-old woman, was waiting outside.
President Vladimir Putin awarded Botikov and other scientists with the Order “For Merit to the Fatherland” in 2021 for creating Russia’s COVID vaccine, Sputnik V.
Russian scientist who helped create COVID vaccine found strangled to death
Florida man arrested with boxes filled with child porn
Nearly 3,500 sea lions in Peru die of H5N1 bird flu
5.8-magnitude earthquake hits southern Mexico
China reports human case of H5N1 bird flu
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Most Viewed
-
World2 days ago
China reports human case of H5N1 bird flu
-
US News7 days ago
Florida resident dies of brain-eating amoeba, used tap water to clean sinuses
-
Business1 week ago
Billionaire Thomas H. Lee found dead in apparent suicide at New York office
-
World1 week ago
Young girl dies of H5N1 bird flu in Cambodia
-
Business1 week ago
1 person stabbed in front of Microsoft headquarters
-
World1 week ago
Cambodia reports 2nd human case of H5N1 bird flu
-
World21 hours ago
Nearly 3,500 sea lions in Peru die of H5N1 bird flu
-
World1 week ago
Strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan