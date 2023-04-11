US News
Explosion and massive fire at dairy factory in Texas
A dairy factory in the Texas Panhandle has been rocked by an explosion, causing a massive fire which engulfed the building, according to local officials. Several people were injured.
The incident happened at around 7:20 p.m. on Monday at the South Fork Dairy factory in Dimmitt, a small city in Castro County. Videos and photos from the scene showed a huge plume of smoke which was visible for miles.
Several people were injured in the explosion and fire, including a woman who was transported to University Medical Center (UMC) in Lubbock. Several others were treated at the scene.
It was initially feared that more people were injured, which is why UMC’s mass casualty ambulance was called to the scene.
The cause of Monday’s explosion remains unknown and further information about the incident has yet to be disclosed.
Explosion and massive fire at dairy factory in Texas
Shooting hoax causes panic at University of Pittsburgh
Volcano erupts in Russia’s Far East, covering towns in ash
5 people shot at store in Puerto Rico
China reports first death from H3N8 bird flu
WATCH: ‘Near-miss’ as trees fall at Masters Tournament in Georgia
WATCH: U.S., South Korea and Japan hold naval exercises amidst rising tensions
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
Most Viewed
-
World3 days ago
4 people die in group suicide at China’s famous glass skywalk
-
US News4 days ago
3 cats in the U.S. test positive for H5N1 bird flu
-
World1 week ago
Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
-
Business6 days ago
Bob Lee, who helped create Cash App and Android, killed in San Francisco
-
US News5 days ago
4 killed in small plane crash off the coast of Florida
-
World1 week ago
U.S. airstrike in Syria kills ISIS militant plotting attacks in Europe
-
Politics1 day ago
North Korea ignores South Korea’s phone calls for 4th day
-
World6 days ago
Twitter briefly suspends feel-good account Buitengebieden