Explosion and massive fire at dairy factory in Texas

Published

7 hours ago

on

Credit: Castro County Sheriff's Office

A dairy factory in the Texas Panhandle has been rocked by an explosion, causing a massive fire which engulfed the building, according to local officials. Several people were injured.

The incident happened at around 7:20 p.m. on Monday at the South Fork Dairy factory in Dimmitt, a small city in Castro County. Videos and photos from the scene showed a huge plume of smoke which was visible for miles.

Several people were injured in the explosion and fire, including a woman who was transported to University Medical Center (UMC) in Lubbock. Several others were treated at the scene.

It was initially feared that more people were injured, which is why UMC’s mass casualty ambulance was called to the scene.

The cause of Monday’s explosion remains unknown and further information about the incident has yet to be disclosed.

Credit: Google
