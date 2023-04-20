World
More than 3,300 sea lions in Chile die of H5N1 bird flu
More than 3,300 sea lions in Chile have died of H5N1 bird flu, a six-fold increase in just 4 weeks, according to government estimates released on Wednesday. The outbreak is also affecting other marine animals, including dolphins, porpoises, sea otters and penguins.
The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Service (SERNAPESCA) said at least 3,347 sea lions have been found dead so far this year, a notable increase from 1,960 on April 6, and a sharp increase compared to the 532 deaths reported on March 18.
Sea lions have been hit unusually hard in South America. Around 3,500 sea lions in Peru, which is next to Chile, were reported to have died of avian influenza as of early March, raising the possibility of mammal-to-mammal transmission.
Other marine species in Chile have also been hit by bird flu, most notably Humboldt penguins, of which 933 have been found dead so far this year. This represents an estimated 8.5% of all Humboldt penguins in Chile.
“A total population of no more than 11,000 Humboldt penguins is estimated in our country, which is not a lot, because this species has a highly localized distribution,” said María Soledad Tapia Almonacid, the head of the aquaculture service. “In this contingency we are close to losing 10% of this species and that certainly worries us.”
SERNAPESCA also reported that 2 Chilean dolphins have tested positive for H5N1 bird flu, making it the first time that dolphins have been affected by the virus in the South American country. At least 9 other dolphins were also found dead but have not been tested.
Other marine animals which are believed to have died of bird flu include 16 marine otters and 15 porpoises, a marine mammal closely related to narwhal and beluga whales. Most of the deaths have been reported in the northern region.
Last month, Chile reported the country’s first-ever human case of H5N1 bird flu, which was reported in the northern city of Tocopilla. The 53-year-old man was last reported to be in critical but stable condition. It’s unknown how he was infected.
The global spread of H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b – and the recent spread to a growing number of mammals – has raised concern about the possibility of a future variant which could lead to human-to-human transmission. So far, only a few cases have been found in humans after contact with infected birds.
“The global H5N1 situation is worrying given the wide spread of the virus in birds around the world and the increasing reports of cases in mammals, including in humans,” Dr. Sylvie Briand, a WHO official, said on February 24. “WHO takes the risk from this virus seriously and urges heightened vigilance from all countries.”
More than 3,300 sea lions in Chile die of H5N1 bird flu
Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska briefly on lockdown
Amber Alert issued for missing U.S. teenager in Mexico
7 people hit, 4 killed, in Maine shooting spree
Fire kills at least 29 at Beijing hospital
North Korea releases footage of first-ever solid-fuel ICBM launch
WATCH: ‘Near-miss’ as trees fall at Masters Tournament in Georgia
WATCH: U.S., South Korea and Japan hold naval exercises amidst rising tensions
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
Most Viewed
-
Legal4 days ago
At least 4 dead, 32 injured in shooting at Alabama birthday party
-
Business2 days ago
Swedish public radio is 4th news organization to leave Twitter
-
Legal1 week ago
North Carolina mom kills 3 kids, herself during FaceTime video call
-
Legal3 days ago
2 New York residents charged with operating secret Chinese police station
-
World1 week ago
Volcano erupts in Russia’s Far East, covering towns in ash
-
Politics6 days ago
Netherlands to legalize euthanasia for children below 12
-
Politics3 days ago
Dutch intelligence agency warns conspiracy theories pose ‘serious threat’
-
World5 days ago
Meteor explodes over Israel and the West Bank