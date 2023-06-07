World
7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Pacific south of Tonga
A powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake has struck the Pacific Ocean south of Tonga, seismologists say. No tsunami warnings have been issued.
The earthquake, which struck at 7:06 a.m. local time on Friday, was centered in the ocean about 281 kilometers (175 miles) southwest of Tonga, or about 735 kilometers (455 miles) southeast of Fiji.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.2. It struck about 167 kilometers (103 miles) below the seabed, making it a fairly deep quake.
“Based on the depth of the earthquake, a tsunami is not expected,” the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement. No tsunami warnings have been issued.
The region is on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of fault lines circling the Pacific Basin which is prone to large earthquakes.
In April, a powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Pacific Ocean about halfway between Tonga and New Zealand, causing a small tsunami which reached a nearby island.
7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Pacific south of Tonga
Hundreds feared dead after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Judge authorizes sheriff to evict Twitter from Colorado office
Texas Amber Alert: Ja’Myra Strawder missing from Princeton
Most Viewed
-
World5 days ago
Moderate earthquake hits Johannesburg, South Africa
-
Breaking News4 days ago
6 people shot, 3 killed, at Annapolis, Maryland home
-
US News3 days ago
1 dead after tour boat capsizes in New York cave
-
World4 days ago
Bus overturns after wedding north of Sydney, at least 10 killed
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Actor Treat Williams, of ‘Hair’ and ‘Everwood’, killed in motorcycle crash
-
Legal5 days ago
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski died by suicide
-
Legal5 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: 2 girls abducted in Frio County
-
New3 days ago
‘Dead woman’ knocks on coffin during wake in Ecuador