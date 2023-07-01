1-year-old California girl shot and killed by 3-year-old sibling

A 1-year-old girl has died after she was shot in the head by her 3-year-old sibling who found an unsecured gun at their home in Fallbrook in Southern California, local officials say. The circumstances are being investigated.

The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday when deputies were called for an accidental shooting at a residence in the 1100 block of S. Stagecoach Lane in Fallbrook, a small community in San Diego County, about 42 miles north of the city.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said deputies confirmed that a 3-year-old found an unsecured handgun, after which the 1-year-old girl was shot in the head. She was rushed to Palomar Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m.

“The Sheriff’s Department extends our sympathies to the family and those affected by this death,” the agency said in a statement. “Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances of the death.”

It’s unknown if anyone will face charges in connection with the shooting.

“The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office has been notified of the incident and will be updated with our findings during the investigation,” the sheriff’s department said. “The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.”