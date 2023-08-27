Joe Wurzelbacher, known as ‘Joe the Plumber’ in 2008 election, dies at 49

Joe Wurzelbacher, the Ohio man who became well-known as “Joe the Plumber” after questioning Barack Obama about his tax plan during the 2008 election campaign, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 49.

Wurzelbacher died on Sunday morning after a months-long battle with pancreatic cancer, according to close friends. He is survived by his wife Katie, their three young children – Samantha Jo, Henry and Sarah Jo – and an adult son, Joey, from a previous marriage.

A crowdfunding campaign for Wurzelbacher’s family raised more than $120,000.

Wurzelbacher rose to national fame after asking Barack Obama, then the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, about his tax plan and whether he’d have to pay more as a small business owner.

“I’m getting ready to buy a company that makes $250-280,000 a year. Your new tax plan is going to tax me more, isn’t it?” Wurzelbacher asked Obama at a campaign stop near Toledo, Ohio in October 2008.

Obama admitted that Wurzelbacher would have to pay more in taxes for revenue above $250,000, adding that he wanted to give smaller businesses a tax cut to “spread the wealth around.”

The encounter prompted discussion when it was cited by Republican opponent John McCain, who said the comments exposed Obama for having a socialist, wealth-distributing world view.

Wurzelbacher later joined McCain and his running mate, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, at campaign rallies. He also became a key topic at the final presidential debate, with “Joe the Plumber” representing the quintessential American everyman.

In 2016, Wurzelbacher voted for Republican nominee Donald Trump, who won the election.

“He’s a winner. He’s made billions. He’s dated beautiful women. His wife is a model. That’s not to sniff at. And a lot of people believe he can bring that kind of success to the White House,” Wurzelbacher said in an interview with Reuters in 2016.

