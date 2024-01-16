Explosion destroys buildings in Ibadan, Nigeria

A loud explosion has been heard in the Nigerian city of Ibadan and the surrounding area, destroying several buildings in Bodija and injuring a number of people, according to witnesses. The cause of the blast is not yet clear.

The accident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday when what sounded like a large “explosion” was heard in and near the city. Thousands of residents reported hearing and feeling it on social media.

Witnesses told BNO News that multiple buildings were damaged in the area near Adeyi Avenue, Bodija. Windows were blown out at homes, a hotel and restaurant and a portion of the ceiling collapsed at Ace Mall.

Two witnesses said they saw several people with injuries from broken glass and a third witness said people were injured in a residential area, with others possibly trapped under rubble.

Article continues below the player

“Houses are down. Lots of houses are down here and people are under the rubble,” one witness said in a video sent to BNO News. It was recorded in a residential area near Ace Mall.

Officials are yet to comment on the cause of the explosion and rumors on social media about an incident at a gas station could not immediately be confirmed. Seismologists said no earthquakes were recorded.

“Residents are urged to remain calm as security agencies are investigating this to determine the source and cause of the incident,” the Oyo State Government said in a statement.

The explosion was also heard in Apete, Ojoo, UI, Moniya, Awotan, Alaro/Poly Ibadan, and Jeje, among other areas. Many residents said they felt their house shake and some said their windows were damaged.

If you felt or saw the explosion, let us know where you are and what you experienced by sending us an email: [email protected]

This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.

Advertisment1

Damage at the Ace Mall

Ace mall bodija rn 😩…. Everybody is still confuse atm 😩…. God we rebuke every spirit of death#ibadan #wizkid pic.twitter.com/NEgHGzaxgB — Akinwale Obafemi (@Dev_Joak) January 16, 2024

Dominos building glass has broken into pieces



Based on the sound you just heard in ibadan

Location : Awolowo Bodija https://t.co/0WTSCGNXWH pic.twitter.com/lqamHmXAe7 — ThaRealBello LFC (@ThaRealBello) January 16, 2024