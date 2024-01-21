Small plane crash at Little Rock International Airport

A small plane has crashed while trying to take off from Little Rock International Airport in Arkansas, witnesses and local officials say. The pilot’s condition was not immediately known.

The accident happened at 1:16 p.m. on Sunday when the aircraft, a Cirrus SR22, was rolling down one of the runways at the airport and failed to take off, after which it crashed near the end of Runway 4L.

The airport is formally known as Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

Flight data shows that the plane was scheduled to take off for a flight to Tampa Executive Airport in Florida. Only the pilot – whose identity has not yet been released – was on board.

Footage shared by other people at the airport showed a thick plume of black smoke billowing from the site of the crash. Air traffic was briefly disrupted but later resumed.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause of Sunday’s crash.