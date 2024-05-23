Charlie Colin, co-founder of the rock band Train, dies in shower accident

Charlie Colin, a Grammy Award-winning musician who co-founded the rock band ‘Train,’ whose hits included ‘Meet Virginia’ and ‘Drops of Jupiter,’ has died after falling in the shower, according to friends and family. He was 58.

Colin, who had recently moved to Belgium, was house-sitting for a friend in Brussels when he slipped and fell in the shower. His body was found on Monday when his friends returned from a trip.

His mother and a friend confirmed the musician’s death on Wednesday but the exact date of his death was not immediately known. Colin’s last post on social media was on May 12, when he posted about Mother’s Day.

“When I met Charlie Colin, I fell in love with him,” Pat Monahan, the band’s lead singer, wrote on social media. “He was THE sweetest guy and what a handsome chap. Let’s make a band that’s the only reasonable thing to do.”

Article continues below the player

“His unique bass playing a beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in [San Francisco] and beyond,” Monahan said. “I’ll always have a warm place for him in my heart.”

Colin co-founded the band Apostles in the early 1990s but the group fell apart when their record label folded. After traveling the world, Colin reunited with Jimmy Stafford, one of his former bandmates, and met up with Monahan and Scott Underwood to form Train in 1993.

Their debut album in 1998 was an instant success with the song ‘Meet Virginia,’ which peaked at 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. One of their biggest hits came in 2001 with the song ‘Drops of Jupiter,’ which topped the charts in several countries.

Colin left the band due to substance abuse in 2003.

At the time of his death, Colin was working as a music teacher in Brussels and was completing music for a film. He also served as the musical director of the annual Newport Beach Film Festival in California, where he was born.