Texas Amber Alert: 2 boys abducted in DeWitt County

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Angel Ribera and 4-year-old Aiydann Ribera after they were allegedly abducted from Yorktown in DeWitt County, according to local officials. They were last seen in San Antonio.

Angel and Aiydann were abducted from the 120 block of E 5th Street in Yorktown at roughly 9 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the amber alert. They were later seen in San Antonio. Details about the circumstances of their disappearance were not released.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Julian Ribera. He’s described as a white male with brown hair and black eyes, stranding 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. The nature of his relationship to the children was not immediately disclosed.

Julian is believed to have taken the children in a black Chevy Tahoe with Texas license plate number FVK0342, according to Wednesday morning’s amber alert. It’s unknown where he may be taking them.

Angel is described as a 5-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and black eyes, standing 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 45 pounds. He was last seen wearing a neon yellow shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Aiydann is described as a 4-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet tall and weighing 34 pounds. He was last seen wearing a neon orange shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Angel, Aiydann, Julian or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office at (361) 275-5734 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert.