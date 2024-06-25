Death toll from Hawaii wildfire rises to 102

The death toll from last summer’s devastating wildfire on the Hawaiian island of Maui has risen to 102 after one of the victims succumbed to her injuries, officials say. Two other people are still unaccounted for.

Claudette Heermance, 68, was in hospice care in Honolulu when she passed away on March 28. It was reported on Monday when the medical examiner determined that her injuries from the wildfire played a role in the cause of her death.

“Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and community affected by this devastating event,” the Maui Police Department said. “We will continue to work closely with the families to ensure they are updated and supported throughout this process.”

Dr. Masahiko Kobayashi, the Honolulu medical examiner, explained that Heermance suffered burns across 20% of her body in last year’s wildfire and her case was complicated by other medical conditions, according to the Associated Press.

Heermance, who was treated at the state’s only burn unit on Oahu, entered hospice care in early December. In addition to burn injuries, cardiovascular disease, end-stage renal disease and pressure ulcers also contributed to the cause of her death.

The wildfire in August, which destroyed most of the historic town of Lahaina, was the deadliest natural disaster in Hawaii’s history and the deadliest U.S. wildfire since 1918. Two people are still on the list of missing people.