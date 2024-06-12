Iowa Amber Alert: Ophelia Barton abducted in Iowa City

An Iowa Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Ophelia Barton after she was allegedly abducted in Iowa City, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Ophelia was last seen in Iowa City and is believed to have been abducted by 42-year-old Lindsey White, according to the amber alert, which provided no details about the circumstances of the abduction.

White is reported to have taken Ophelia in a blue 2014 Jeep Compass Sport with Iowa license plate number LIU044. They’re believed to be traveling in the direction of Nichols in Muscatine County.

Ophelia is described as a 15-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 80 pounds. She was last seen wearing a short sleeve Disney shirt and red shorts.

White is described as a 42-year-old white female with auburn hair and green eyes, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 138 pounds. The nature of her relationship with Ophelia was not immediately released.

Anyone who sees Ophelia, White, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Iowa City Police Department at 319-331-7989 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert.