Texas Amber Alert: Thomas Gallardo Jr. abducted in El Paso

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 6-month-old Thomas Gallardo Jr. after he was allegedly abducted in El Paso, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Thomas was allegedly taken from the 700 block of Karl Drive in El Paso at around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released.

The suspect is 28-year-old Thomas Gallardo. He’s described as a white male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and white shoes.

Gallardo is believed to have taken the child in a blue Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plate number LWR5358. It’s unknown where he might be taking the child.

“Law enforcement officials believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger,” the amber alert said.

The child is described as a 6-month-old white male, standing 2 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 20 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red Jordan onesie with black spots and no socks or shoes.

Anyone who sees the child, the suspect or the vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the El Paso Police Department at 915-212-4068 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert.