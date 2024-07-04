World
At least 90 migrants drown in shipwreck off Mauritania
At least 90 migrants have drowned and dozens more are still missing after their boat capsized off the coast of Mauritania, which has become an increasingly popular route to reach Europe, according to local officials.
The Mauritanian Coast Guard said 87 bodies were recovered along the coast of the Trarza region, while three more were found near the capital Nouakchott, taking the total death toll to 90.
It’s believed that the boat was carrying 184 migrants when it set off from an area near the Mauritania-Senegal border. At least 36 people were rescued by the Coast Guard, leaving 58 others still unaccounted-for.
Most of the migrants were citizens of Senegal and Gambia, though other nationalities were also on board, according to the Akhbar newspaper.
Mauritania has become an increasingly popular route for African migrants to travel to the European Union. In April, the EU granted €210 million ($226 million) in aid to Mauritania, of which nearly €60 million will be invested in the fight against illegal immigration to Europe, according to DW.
At least 90 migrants drown in shipwreck off Mauritania
