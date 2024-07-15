Kansas Amber Alert: Ryan Ramones abducted in Wichita

UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled. Ryan was found safe just before 4:30 a.m. and the father is in custody.

A Kansas Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Ryan Ramones after he was taken by his father in the course of an alleged assault in Wichita, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday when the suspect, 25-year-old Richard Ramones, physically assaulted the mother of his child at an apartment on West Shade in Wichita, according to the amber alert.

The mother was holding Ryan at the time of the alleged assault, after which Richard and Ryan fell into furniture, possibly causing injuries to the child. Richard then took the toddler and left the residence on foot in an unknown direction.

“The child is believed to be injured and in imminent danger,” the amber alert said.

The suspect, Richard A Ramones, is described as a 25-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt.

The child, Ryan Ramones, is described as a 2-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet tall and weighing 22 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and shorts with Mickey Mouse pictures.

Anyone who sees Ryan or Richard is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Wichita Police Department at 316-383-4661 if you have any other information that could help investigators in their search.

