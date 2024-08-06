US News
Bloomberg fires White House reporter for violating news embargo
Bloomberg News has fired senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs over the publication of an article which reported last week’s prisoner exchange in violation of a news embargo, according to reports.
The news agency faced criticism from government officials and journalists after an article was published which reported the prisoner exchange with Russia before it concluded, which some argued could have put the outcome at risk.
“Even if our story mercifully ended up making no difference, it was a clear violation of the editorial standards which have made this newsroom so trusted around the world,” Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait said on Monday.
“Following a full investigation over the past few days by our Standards editor, we have today taken disciplinary action against a number of those involved, and we will be reviewing our processes to ensure that failures like this don’t happen again,” Micklethwait said.
The editor said he had also written personal letters to each of the former prisoners, adding: “We take accuracy very seriously. But we also have a responsibility to do the right thing. In this case we didn’t.”
While Micklethwait provided no details about the disciplinary action, New York Magazine reporter Charlotte Klein said Jacobs had been fired by the news agency.
Jacobs later released a statement in which she defended her work, saying she had not taken any action which was knowingly inconsistent with the U.S. government’s news embargo.
“As a journalist, the idea that I would jeopardize the safety of a fellow reporter is deeply upsetting on a level that’s difficult to describe,” Jacobs said. “I am so happy Evan Gershkovich and the others are home.”
Jacobs added: “Reporters don’t have the final say over when a story is published or with what headline. The chain of events here could happen to any reporter tasked with reporting the news. This is why checks and balances exist within the editorial processes.”
Specific details about the circumstances of the article’s publication were not released.
Last week, a prisoner exchange with Russia and Belarus resulted in the release of 16 people, including 3 American citizens, 1 American green-card holder, 5 Germans and 7 Russian political prisoners. Some journalists were briefed in advance by the White House on the condition that nothing would be published until all prisoners were safely released.
Bloomberg fires White House reporter for violating news embargo
Rocket attack injures 5 U.S. personnel at airbase in Iraq
U.S. COVID update (August 4): Nearly 160,000 cases as summer wave continues
Oklahoma Amber Alert: Chase Risner abducted in Bryan County
Most Viewed
-
US News1 week ago
Members of gospel group The Nelons among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash
-
Legal7 days ago
Arkansas Amber Alert: Autumn Lyon missing after meeting up with older man
-
US News1 week ago
U.S. COVID update (July 28): Summer wave continues to grow
-
US News5 days ago
China bans U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern for alleged interference
-
Legal5 days ago
Virginia man found guilty of stealing Justice Ginsburg’s medical records
-
US News1 day ago
U.S. COVID update (August 4): Nearly 160,000 cases as summer wave continues
-
Legal5 days ago
Georgia Amber Alert: Reya Clark abducted near Atlanta
-
Legal3 days ago
Oklahoma Amber Alert: Chase Risner abducted in Bryan County